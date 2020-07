Amenities

This unit is located in a beautiful building on a tree line block, just walking distance from the Historical Sunnyside Gardens, Skillman Ave & the subway stop located on 40th Street (7 Train), the apartment features:> Hardwood Floors.> High ceiling.> Large living space offers beautiful Pre-War features and large windows.> Great closet space.> Separate large EAT-IN kitchen windowed.> Large white subway tile bathroom windowed.> Lots of windows and south exposure.> Heat & Hot water are included in the monthly rent.> Laundry on site.> Super on site.> Elevator.For more information and to schedule a viewing please call Tomer 917-567-4664