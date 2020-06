Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities doorman on-site laundry parking

Very sunny, spacious and immaculate apartment! This unit is over 1000 sq. ft. with central air conditioning, beautiful views, and boasts a large open layout. A well appointed laundry room is on the first floor. This is a luxury building with a doorman, and is close to ground transportation, and major highways. Located in School District #25