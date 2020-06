Amenities

pet friendly elevator

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator

High Floor X-Large One Bedroom with Eat in Kitchen in SunnysideThis extra large one bedroom is located on the 6th floor (top floor) of an elevator building with live in super in the heart of Sunnyside, Queens. The apartment has a hallway opening to a spacious living room. The large eat in kitchen has room for a dining table. There is a corner bedroom facing 46th Street with West Facing windows and full bathroom.The building is located on 46th Street between Skillman and 43rd Avenue and close to all that Sunnyside has to offer.This building is Pet Friendly.**See Video Tour and 3D Tour in this listing** VIRTUAL SHOWINGS AVAILABLE WHRE7201