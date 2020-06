Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly bbq/grill some paid utils

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry bbq/grill

- True two bedroom apt.

- Queen size rooms.

- Heat and hot water included.

- Conveniently located two blocks from 39th St.

- N/Q train only two stops to midtown Manhattan-

- Only three blocks to Queensboro Plaza 7,N,W,E,M,R trains 1 stop to Manhattan

- Laundry in basement.

- Bars and restaurants within a short stroll Dutch Kills Central, Ria Grande Barbeque, Beija Flor.

- Available July 1.

- Cats OK

- Small dogs OK