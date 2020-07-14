38-12 213th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry 24hr laundry

Back on the market! Tenant delayed move due to Covid-19. Welcome home to this spectacular 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom prewar English Tudor duplex, situated on a quiet, tree-lined block in the heart of Bayside, less than 2 blocks from the LIRR. This must-see, historic gem is one flight up, occupying the top two floors with all four exposures. The endearing great room on the lower level emanates old world charm with its seashell stucco and dark brown wood walls, wood-beamed ceilings and ornamental sconces. The brand new windowed kitchen is appointed with stainless steel appliances, modern cabinetry and quartz countertops. One large bedroom and full bathroom are also on the lower level. On the upper level are the generous master bedroom with walk-in closet, a second bedroom and bathroom. All 3 bedrooms have multiple exposures and closets in each.This impeccably-maintained Tudor has 24-hour laundry facilities, beautifully landscaped gardens, and full-time live-in Superintendent. Storage is available for rent. Sorry no pets. The neighborhood offers a plethora of activity just around the corner on Bell Boulevard with its hopping restaurants, nightlife and shopping. Convenient access to Manhattan from the Bayside LIRR station or to buses connecting to 7, E, F subway lines. Schedule a viewing today to start enjoying the best of both worlds- prewar charm complemented with all the modern conveniences one could desire!