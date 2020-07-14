All apartments in Queens
Find more places like 38-12 213th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Queens, NY
/
38-12 213th Street
Last updated July 4 2020 at 12:12 PM

38-12 213th Street

38-12 213th Street · (212) 323-3859
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Queens
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

38-12 213th Street, Queens, NY 11361
Bayside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8 · Avail. now

$3,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

24hr laundry
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
24hr laundry
Back on the market! Tenant delayed move due to Covid-19. Welcome home to this spectacular 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom prewar English Tudor duplex, situated on a quiet, tree-lined block in the heart of Bayside, less than 2 blocks from the LIRR. This must-see, historic gem is one flight up, occupying the top two floors with all four exposures. The endearing great room on the lower level emanates old world charm with its seashell stucco and dark brown wood walls, wood-beamed ceilings and ornamental sconces. The brand new windowed kitchen is appointed with stainless steel appliances, modern cabinetry and quartz countertops. One large bedroom and full bathroom are also on the lower level. On the upper level are the generous master bedroom with walk-in closet, a second bedroom and bathroom. All 3 bedrooms have multiple exposures and closets in each.This impeccably-maintained Tudor has 24-hour laundry facilities, beautifully landscaped gardens, and full-time live-in Superintendent. Storage is available for rent. Sorry no pets. The neighborhood offers a plethora of activity just around the corner on Bell Boulevard with its hopping restaurants, nightlife and shopping. Convenient access to Manhattan from the Bayside LIRR station or to buses connecting to 7, E, F subway lines. Schedule a viewing today to start enjoying the best of both worlds- prewar charm complemented with all the modern conveniences one could desire!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 38-12 213th Street have any available units?
38-12 213th Street has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 38-12 213th Street currently offering any rent specials?
38-12 213th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 38-12 213th Street pet-friendly?
No, 38-12 213th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 38-12 213th Street offer parking?
No, 38-12 213th Street does not offer parking.
Does 38-12 213th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 38-12 213th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 38-12 213th Street have a pool?
No, 38-12 213th Street does not have a pool.
Does 38-12 213th Street have accessible units?
No, 38-12 213th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 38-12 213th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 38-12 213th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 38-12 213th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 38-12 213th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 38-12 213th Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Alexander at Rego Center
61 Junction Boulevard
Queens, NY 11374
Watermark LIC
27-19 44th Dr
Queens, NY 11101
Wavecrest Gardens
20-10 Seagirt Blvd
Queens, NY 11691
The Maximilian
5-11 47th Ave
Queens, NY 11101
Queenswood Apartments
54-39 100th St
Queens, NY 11368
Avalon Riverview
4-75 48th Avenue
Queens, NY 11101
Common Putnam
60-47 68th Avenue
Queens, NY 11385

Similar Pages

Queens 1 BedroomsQueens 2 Bedrooms
Queens Apartments with ParkingQueens Pet Friendly Places
Queens Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJStaten Island, NY
New Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Long Island CityCorona
Far RockawayRidgewood
Rego Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Vaughn College of Aeronautics and TechnologyCUNY LaGuardia Community College
LIU BrooklynNew Jersey Institute of Technology
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity