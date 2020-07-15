All apartments in Queens
Find more places like 33-10 23RD ST..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Queens, NY
/
33-10 23RD ST.
Last updated June 22 2020 at 5:35 PM

33-10 23RD ST.

33-10 23rd Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Queens
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

33-10 23rd Street, Queens, NY 11106
Astoria

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Gorgeous renovated two bedroom available June 1st in Astoria!Close to Broadway with tons of shops, restaurants and cafes just steps away. 10 min walk to the N/W and one block to the Q69.Large living room with separate kitchen and dining area. SS appliances and granite countertop.Both bedrooms can fit a king size bed and additional furniture. Large closets.Hardwood floors throughout. Tenant pays for utilities.No pets allowed. Parking available $200.Call, text or email Markella 347-330-6593 to view! Video available (see ad). Sterling6488

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33-10 23RD ST. have any available units?
33-10 23RD ST. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queens, NY.
What amenities does 33-10 23RD ST. have?
Some of 33-10 23RD ST.'s amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33-10 23RD ST. currently offering any rent specials?
33-10 23RD ST. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33-10 23RD ST. pet-friendly?
No, 33-10 23RD ST. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 33-10 23RD ST. offer parking?
Yes, 33-10 23RD ST. offers parking.
Does 33-10 23RD ST. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33-10 23RD ST. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33-10 23RD ST. have a pool?
No, 33-10 23RD ST. does not have a pool.
Does 33-10 23RD ST. have accessible units?
No, 33-10 23RD ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 33-10 23RD ST. have units with dishwashers?
No, 33-10 23RD ST. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 33-10 23RD ST. have units with air conditioning?
No, 33-10 23RD ST. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avalon Riverview
4-75 48th Avenue
Queens, NY 11101
Wavecrest Gardens
20-10 Seagirt Blvd
Queens, NY 11691
Watermark LIC
27-19 44th Dr
Queens, NY 11101
The Alexander at Rego Center
61 Junction Boulevard
Queens, NY 11374
Common Putnam
60-47 68th Avenue
Queens, NY 11385
Queenswood Apartments
54-39 100th St
Queens, NY 11368
The Maximilian
5-11 47th Ave
Queens, NY 11101

Similar Pages

Queens 1 BedroomsQueens 2 Bedrooms
Queens Apartments with ParkingQueens Pet Friendly Places
Queens Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJStaten Island, NY
New Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Long Island CityCorona
Far RockawayRidgewood
Rego Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Vaughn College of Aeronautics and TechnologyCUNY LaGuardia Community College
LIU BrooklynNew Jersey Institute of Technology
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice