33-10 23RD ST.

Amenities
Gorgeous renovated two bedroom available June 1st in Astoria!Close to Broadway with tons of shops, restaurants and cafes just steps away. 10 min walk to the N/W and one block to the Q69.Large living room with separate kitchen and dining area. SS appliances and granite countertop.Both bedrooms can fit a king size bed and additional furniture. Large closets.Hardwood floors throughout. Tenant pays for utilities.No pets allowed. Parking available $200.Call, text or email Markella 347-330-6593 to view! Video available (see ad). Sterling6488