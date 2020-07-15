All apartments in Queens
32-38 48th St
Last updated July 11 2020 at 4:17 AM

32-38 48th St

32-38 48th Street · (917) 345-8680
Location

32-38 48th Street, Queens, NY 11103
Astoria

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3R · Avail. now

$2,675

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
Available for immediate occupancy
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom

Concessions
No Fee + 1 Free Months on 12 month lease

Apartment Features
-Queen Sized Bedrooms with Closets and Large Windows
-2 Full Bathrooms
-Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances & dishwasher
-Spacious Living Room with space for a couch, coffee table and more
-900 SF
-10 foot ceilings
-NE, NW and SE exposures
-In unit washer/dryer

Neighborhood Highlights
-Near Stop & Shop, Home Depot, National Wholesale Liquidators and 24 hour Rite Aid.
-Restaurant\Bars include: El Basurero, The Queen's Kickshaw Saffron and Doyle's Corner.
-Cafes: Layaly Cafe and New York City Bagel and Coffee House.
-Retro Fitness Gym a block away.

*Rent Advertised is Net Effective Rent when 1 Free Months are Factored In. Gross (Monthly) Rent is $2,850/month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32-38 48th St have any available units?
32-38 48th St has a unit available for $2,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 32-38 48th St have?
Some of 32-38 48th St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32-38 48th St currently offering any rent specials?
32-38 48th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32-38 48th St pet-friendly?
No, 32-38 48th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 32-38 48th St offer parking?
No, 32-38 48th St does not offer parking.
Does 32-38 48th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 32-38 48th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 32-38 48th St have a pool?
No, 32-38 48th St does not have a pool.
Does 32-38 48th St have accessible units?
No, 32-38 48th St does not have accessible units.
Does 32-38 48th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 32-38 48th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 32-38 48th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 32-38 48th St does not have units with air conditioning.
