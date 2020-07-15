32-38 48th St

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher stainless steel gym

Available for immediate occupancy

2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom



Concessions

No Fee + 1 Free Months on 12 month lease



Apartment Features

-Queen Sized Bedrooms with Closets and Large Windows

-2 Full Bathrooms

-Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances & dishwasher

-Spacious Living Room with space for a couch, coffee table and more

-900 SF

-10 foot ceilings

-NE, NW and SE exposures

-In unit washer/dryer



Neighborhood Highlights

-Near Stop & Shop, Home Depot, National Wholesale Liquidators and 24 hour Rite Aid.

-Restaurant\Bars include: El Basurero, The Queen's Kickshaw Saffron and Doyle's Corner.

-Cafes: Layaly Cafe and New York City Bagel and Coffee House.

-Retro Fitness Gym a block away.



*Rent Advertised is Net Effective Rent when 1 Free Months are Factored In. Gross (Monthly) Rent is $2,850/month.