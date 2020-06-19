31-53 34TH ST.

Amenities

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Spacious and bright pet friendly one bedroom apartment available now in the heart of Astoria. Tons of restaurants, cafes and shops on Broadway and 30th Ave just steps away. Three blocks to the N/W train. Short walk to the M/R.Spacious living room. Separate eat-in kitchen with ample cabinet space. Queen size bedroom. Two large closets. Heat and hot water included in rent. Small pets are welcome! Live-in super.Call, text or email Markella 347-330-6593 to view. Video tour available.Excellent credit and proof of income for 40x the rent required to apply. Guarantors are not accepted. Sterling6411