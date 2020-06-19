All apartments in Queens
31-53 34TH ST.

31-53 34th Street · (347) 330-6593
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

31-53 34th Street, Queens, NY 11106
Astoria

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Spacious and bright pet friendly one bedroom apartment available now in the heart of Astoria. Tons of restaurants, cafes and shops on Broadway and 30th Ave just steps away. Three blocks to the N/W train. Short walk to the M/R.Spacious living room. Separate eat-in kitchen with ample cabinet space. Queen size bedroom. Two large closets. Heat and hot water included in rent. Small pets are welcome! Live-in super.Call, text or email Markella 347-330-6593 to view. Video tour available.Excellent credit and proof of income for 40x the rent required to apply. Guarantors are not accepted. Sterling6411

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31-53 34TH ST. have any available units?
31-53 34TH ST. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queens, NY.
Is 31-53 34TH ST. currently offering any rent specials?
31-53 34TH ST. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31-53 34TH ST. pet-friendly?
No, 31-53 34TH ST. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 31-53 34TH ST. offer parking?
No, 31-53 34TH ST. does not offer parking.
Does 31-53 34TH ST. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31-53 34TH ST. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31-53 34TH ST. have a pool?
No, 31-53 34TH ST. does not have a pool.
Does 31-53 34TH ST. have accessible units?
No, 31-53 34TH ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 31-53 34TH ST. have units with dishwashers?
No, 31-53 34TH ST. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 31-53 34TH ST. have units with air conditioning?
No, 31-53 34TH ST. does not have units with air conditioning.
