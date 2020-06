Amenities

**Steinway between 31st ave and Broadway** - Really amazing 1 bedroom filled with sun light and summer energy. * Cute living room space * Renovated kitchen and have full size appliances * Polished hardwood floors * Pets are OK. Fantastic location makes it easy to reach wonderful restaurants, shopping and transportation, M and R train just minute away. Available February 1. For more information about this or any other apartments that fits your criteria, please contact Ekat or Mark Danich directly.