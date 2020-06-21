31-28 47th Street

Amenities

Three floor boutique building located 1 block from R,M train in Astoria.Surrounded with tons of restaurant, night life .Large size of each of the 3 bedrooms where each room has walk in closet.Apartment has been gut renovated couple years ago.From new floors, moldings, tiles, to chef's kitchen appliances.This apartment has private laundry room, Balcony .Heat /hot water and cooking gas included in rent.There is a balcony in one of the bedrooms.Move in July 1st Incredible bright and sunny .https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vJrwlLTkN1k SPIRE750760