31-10 24th Ave 5

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator gym parking bike storage

Elevator. Laundry. Rooftop. Gym. - Property Id: 275029



Available for an immediate move-in



? Location you cannot beat! 24th avenue and 32nd street!



? 5 min to N/W trains on newly renovated Astoria Blvd station



? Brand New Luxury Studio Apartment



? Beautiful Granite Kitchen



? Stainless Steel Appliances



? Dishwasher



? Central Air



? Nice Hardwood Floors



? Building has Laundry, Roof Deck, Gym and Bike Room



? Parking may be available for $250



? Key-less Entry



Close to Restaurants, Cafes, and so much more around the 30th ave!



PETS ARE CASE BY CASE



Tenants pay their utilities



Contact neighborhood specialists for a viewing:

Dmitry 917-972-9644

Marina 917-972-9633

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/275029

Property Id 275029



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5764019)