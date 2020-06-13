All apartments in Queens
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

31-10 24th Ave 5

31-10 24th Avenue · (917) 972-9633
Location

31-10 24th Avenue, Queens, NY 11102
Astoria

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Unit 5 · Avail. now

$2,247

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
gym
parking
bike storage
Elevator. Laundry. Rooftop. Gym. - Property Id: 275029

Available for an immediate move-in

? Location you cannot beat! 24th avenue and 32nd street!

? 5 min to N/W trains on newly renovated Astoria Blvd station

? Brand New Luxury Studio Apartment

? Beautiful Granite Kitchen

? Stainless Steel Appliances

? Dishwasher

? Central Air

? Nice Hardwood Floors

? Building has Laundry, Roof Deck, Gym and Bike Room

? Parking may be available for $250

? Key-less Entry

Close to Restaurants, Cafes, and so much more around the 30th ave!

PETS ARE CASE BY CASE

Tenants pay their utilities

Contact neighborhood specialists for a viewing:
Dmitry 917-972-9644
Marina 917-972-9633
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/275029
Property Id 275029

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5764019)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31-10 24th Ave 5 have any available units?
31-10 24th Ave 5 has a unit available for $2,247 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 31-10 24th Ave 5 have?
Some of 31-10 24th Ave 5's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31-10 24th Ave 5 currently offering any rent specials?
31-10 24th Ave 5 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31-10 24th Ave 5 pet-friendly?
No, 31-10 24th Ave 5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 31-10 24th Ave 5 offer parking?
Yes, 31-10 24th Ave 5 does offer parking.
Does 31-10 24th Ave 5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31-10 24th Ave 5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31-10 24th Ave 5 have a pool?
No, 31-10 24th Ave 5 does not have a pool.
Does 31-10 24th Ave 5 have accessible units?
No, 31-10 24th Ave 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 31-10 24th Ave 5 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31-10 24th Ave 5 has units with dishwashers.
Does 31-10 24th Ave 5 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 31-10 24th Ave 5 has units with air conditioning.
