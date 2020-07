Amenities

Contact listing agent Mia Adams to see this massive 4 bedroom 1.5 bath in prime Astoria **Currently under renovation** 1350 SF Beautiful tree lined 35th street between 30th and 31st Avenue Second floor of a two family home 4 minutes to 30th Avenue N/W train Extra large and bright living room can easily accommodate a sectional, work desk, tv stand and more Bedroom #1 can can fit a queen size bed + additional furnitureBedroom #2 (corner) has dual exposure and can fit a king size bed + additional furniture Bedroom #3 (corner) can fit a king or queen size bed + furniture Bedroom #4 can fit a queen size bed + furniture Apartment has 2 large closetsEat-in windowed kitchen with plenty of space for a large dining table with 4 chairs or more Windowed full bathroom + half bath Sorry, no dogs