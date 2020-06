Amenities

cats allowed some paid utils

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly

Large 2 bed 1 bath railroad style apartment. On the 2nd floor of a small 8 family building.(you need to go through 1 room to go to the next.)1 room is full size the second room king size. Heat and hot water included. Very close to Broadway and 30th av station. Cats OK sorry no dogsContact Luis your neighborhood specialist to see the place 718-678-2570 Sterling6262