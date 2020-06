Amenities

Newly-Renovated 2-Bedroom / 2 -full bathroom Apartment at 30th road and 12th street



Just a block away from the Ferry



Available now



About 10-12 min to N/W trains 30th avenue



Beautiful block



The apartment is located on the 1st floor of a 4-family house



Common Washer and Dryer in the building



Dishwasher



One cat would be considered



Heat and Hot water included



Hardwood Floors



Large Bedrooms on different ends of the apartment



Good Closet Space



No Dogs Allowed



