30-36 38th St 2

Amenities
Unit 2 Available 07/15/20 Beautiful unit. Two balconies. Dishwasher - Property Id: 296921
New to market - gorgeous unit at 30th avenue and 38th street
Massive stunning 3 bedroom / 1.5 bathroom unit
Tenants are moving June,30. Landlord will update bathroom vanity + bathroom tiles.
Move-in-ready date: July,15
2nd floor in a 3-family house
Balcony in the living room facing 38th street + Balcony in one of the bedrooms
Kitchen + Dining area
Dishwasher
Hardwood floors
Generous closet space
All king and queen sized bedrooms
MEASUREMENTS:
1st Bedroom = 14 x 9 ( 1/2 bathroom)
2nd Bedroom = 16 x 10.1
3rd Bedroom = 10.5 x 9.5
0.4 miles to N/W trains = 8 minutes
0.6 miles to M/R trains = 11 minutes
Next to excellent dining options, groceries, laundromats, coffee shops and many more
No pets
Utilities are not included
No laundry on premises
Call, text or email neighborhood specialists to schedule a viewing:
Dmitry 917-972-9644
Marina 917-972-9633
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/296921
Property Id 296921
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5844081)