30-36 38th St 2

Unit 2 Available 07/15/20 Beautiful unit. Two balconies. Dishwasher - Property Id: 296921



New to market - gorgeous unit at 30th avenue and 38th street



Massive stunning 3 bedroom / 1.5 bathroom unit



Tenants are moving June,30. Landlord will update bathroom vanity + bathroom tiles.

Move-in-ready date: July,15



2nd floor in a 3-family house



Balcony in the living room facing 38th street + Balcony in one of the bedrooms



Kitchen + Dining area



Dishwasher



Hardwood floors



Generous closet space



All king and queen sized bedrooms

MEASUREMENTS:

1st Bedroom = 14 x 9 ( 1/2 bathroom)

2nd Bedroom = 16 x 10.1

3rd Bedroom = 10.5 x 9.5



0.4 miles to N/W trains = 8 minutes

0.6 miles to M/R trains = 11 minutes



Next to excellent dining options, groceries, laundromats, coffee shops and many more



No pets



Utilities are not included



No laundry on premises



Call, text or email neighborhood specialists to schedule a viewing:



Dmitry 917-972-9644

Marina 917-972-9633

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/296921

