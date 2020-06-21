All apartments in Queens
30-36 38th St 2
30-36 38th St 2

30-36 38th Street · (917) 972-9633
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

30-36 38th Street, Queens, NY 11103
Astoria

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 2 · Avail. Jul 15

$3,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
Unit 2 Available 07/15/20 Beautiful unit. Two balconies. Dishwasher - Property Id: 296921

New to market - gorgeous unit at 30th avenue and 38th street

Massive stunning 3 bedroom / 1.5 bathroom unit

Tenants are moving June,30. Landlord will update bathroom vanity + bathroom tiles.
Move-in-ready date: July,15

2nd floor in a 3-family house

Balcony in the living room facing 38th street + Balcony in one of the bedrooms

Kitchen + Dining area

Dishwasher

Hardwood floors

Generous closet space

All king and queen sized bedrooms
MEASUREMENTS:
1st Bedroom = 14 x 9 ( 1/2 bathroom)
2nd Bedroom = 16 x 10.1
3rd Bedroom = 10.5 x 9.5

0.4 miles to N/W trains = 8 minutes
0.6 miles to M/R trains = 11 minutes

Next to excellent dining options, groceries, laundromats, coffee shops and many more

No pets

Utilities are not included

No laundry on premises

Call, text or email neighborhood specialists to schedule a viewing:

Dmitry 917-972-9644
Marina 917-972-9633
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/296921
Property Id 296921

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5844081)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 30-36 38th St 2 have any available units?
30-36 38th St 2 has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 30-36 38th St 2 have?
Some of 30-36 38th St 2's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 30-36 38th St 2 currently offering any rent specials?
30-36 38th St 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 30-36 38th St 2 pet-friendly?
No, 30-36 38th St 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 30-36 38th St 2 offer parking?
No, 30-36 38th St 2 does not offer parking.
Does 30-36 38th St 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 30-36 38th St 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 30-36 38th St 2 have a pool?
No, 30-36 38th St 2 does not have a pool.
Does 30-36 38th St 2 have accessible units?
No, 30-36 38th St 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 30-36 38th St 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 30-36 38th St 2 has units with dishwashers.
Does 30-36 38th St 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 30-36 38th St 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
