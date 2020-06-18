286 Onderdonk Avenue

Amenities

CALL/TEXT TODAY FOR QUICK SHOWING 929.810.6270 ARINo Fee!!! This is a fantastic gut renovated apartment in Ridgewood! The unit has all stainless steel appliances and modern amenities. Inside this sun-drenched three bedroom apartment you'll find brand new hardwood floors, large windows, and a skylight that add to the warmth. The kitchen area is an open layout, features all new stainless steel appliances, stone countertops, and even has a dishwasher. The bathroom is fully tiled. It features a sink with a medicine cabinet, a tub with a shower, and modern finishes. The bedrooms can easily fit a queen sized bed and have their own closets. Don't regret letting this deal pass you by. Let's make sure you're the first to see this place!!!Located a short walk from the M train stop at Seneca Avenue.Call, Text or Email anytime with any questions or to schedule an appointment.Not exactly what you're looking for? Email me your search criteria and I'll let you know what else I have!