All apartments in Queens
Find more places like 286 Onderdonk Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Queens, NY
/
286 Onderdonk Avenue
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:12 PM

286 Onderdonk Avenue

286 Onderdonk Avenue · (929) 810-6270
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Queens
See all
Ridgewood
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

286 Onderdonk Avenue, Queens, NY 11385
Ridgewood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
CALL/TEXT TODAY FOR QUICK SHOWING 929.810.6270 ARINo Fee!!! This is a fantastic gut renovated apartment in Ridgewood! The unit has all stainless steel appliances and modern amenities. Inside this sun-drenched three bedroom apartment you'll find brand new hardwood floors, large windows, and a skylight that add to the warmth. The kitchen area is an open layout, features all new stainless steel appliances, stone countertops, and even has a dishwasher. The bathroom is fully tiled. It features a sink with a medicine cabinet, a tub with a shower, and modern finishes. The bedrooms can easily fit a queen sized bed and have their own closets. Don't regret letting this deal pass you by. Let's make sure you're the first to see this place!!!Located a short walk from the M train stop at Seneca Avenue.Call, Text or Email anytime with any questions or to schedule an appointment.Not exactly what you're looking for? Email me your search criteria and I'll let you know what else I have!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 286 Onderdonk Avenue have any available units?
286 Onderdonk Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queens, NY.
What amenities does 286 Onderdonk Avenue have?
Some of 286 Onderdonk Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 286 Onderdonk Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
286 Onderdonk Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 286 Onderdonk Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 286 Onderdonk Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 286 Onderdonk Avenue offer parking?
No, 286 Onderdonk Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 286 Onderdonk Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 286 Onderdonk Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 286 Onderdonk Avenue have a pool?
No, 286 Onderdonk Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 286 Onderdonk Avenue have accessible units?
No, 286 Onderdonk Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 286 Onderdonk Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 286 Onderdonk Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 286 Onderdonk Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 286 Onderdonk Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 286 Onderdonk Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Alexander at Rego Center
61 Junction Boulevard
Queens, NY 11374
The Maximilian
5-11 47th Ave
Queens, NY 11101
Avalon Riverview
4-75 48th Avenue
Queens, NY 11101
Wavecrest Gardens
20-10 Seagirt Blvd
Queens, NY 11691
Watermark LIC
27-19 44th Dr
Queens, NY 11101
Common Putnam
60-47 68th Avenue
Queens, NY 11385
Queenswood Apartments
54-39 100th St
Queens, NY 11368

Similar Pages

Queens 1 BedroomsQueens 2 Bedrooms
Queens Apartments with Hardwood FloorsQueens Apartments with Parking
Queens Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJStaten Island, NY
New Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Long Island CityCorona
Far RockawayRidgewood
Rego Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Vaughn College of Aeronautics and TechnologyCUNY LaGuardia Community College
LIU BrooklynNew Jersey Institute of Technology
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity