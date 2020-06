Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse

Located in the heart of Astoria. 4 TRUE bedrooms with over sized living room great for having friends over. Renovated throughout. Heat & hot water is included in the rent. Hardwood flooring in all rooms. Spacious King, Queen, & Full bedrooms with closets. The kitchen is large fitting a full table not taking up any living room space.Just steps off the 30th Avenue subway station and 7 minute commute to Manhattan. Steps to the 30th Avenue cafes, bars, lounges, and dining.