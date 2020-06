Amenities

hardwood floors cats allowed some paid utils

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly

Spacious and bright three bedroom available June 1st in Astoria. Three short blocks to the N/W train and many shops and restaurants on Ditmars Blvd.Separate kitchen with SS appliances. Hardwood floors.Heat and hot water included in rent. Cats are welcome.Call, text or email Markella 347-330-6593 to schedule a viewing!