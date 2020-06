Amenities

NO BROKER'S FEE!!!Stunning two bedroom apartment available now in elevator building est.2015 in AstoriaGreat location, 5 minute walk to the N and W trainStainless steel appliances / Dishwasher / MicrowavePrivate balconyShared rooftop with Manhattan and bridge viewsLaundry and gym available with no extra chargeHeat, hot water and cooking gas included in rentNo pets pleaseContact Markella 347-330-6593 Sterling4276