27-10 30th Avenue
Last updated May 28 2020 at 2:13 AM

27-10 30th Avenue

27-10 30th Avenue · (901) 262-5133
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

27-10 30th Avenue, Queens, NY 11102
Astoria

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
rent controlled
stainless steel
Property Amenities
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
garage
rent controlled
RENT STABILIZED top floor unit in the heart of Astoria, 3 blocks from the 30th Ave N/W train and steps away from the best shopping, dining, and nightlife.Fully renovated alcove studio with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.Dog/cat friendly with NO PET FEE or breed restrictions.Laundry/elevator building with live-in super.Tons closet space and natural light.Indoor garage parking available.FIOS ready. Gas, heat, and hot water included in rent.Call, text, or email today. I also have other listings in the area. bond1590984

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27-10 30th Avenue have any available units?
27-10 30th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queens, NY.
What amenities does 27-10 30th Avenue have?
Some of 27-10 30th Avenue's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27-10 30th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
27-10 30th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27-10 30th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 27-10 30th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 27-10 30th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 27-10 30th Avenue does offer parking.
Does 27-10 30th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27-10 30th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27-10 30th Avenue have a pool?
No, 27-10 30th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 27-10 30th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 27-10 30th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 27-10 30th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 27-10 30th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 27-10 30th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 27-10 30th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
