27-10 30th Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator parking garage rent controlled

RENT STABILIZED top floor unit in the heart of Astoria, 3 blocks from the 30th Ave N/W train and steps away from the best shopping, dining, and nightlife.Fully renovated alcove studio with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.Dog/cat friendly with NO PET FEE or breed restrictions.Laundry/elevator building with live-in super.Tons closet space and natural light.Indoor garage parking available.FIOS ready. Gas, heat, and hot water included in rent.Call, text, or email today. I also have other listings in the area. bond1590984