27-10 30th Avenue

Amenities
RENT STABILIZED top floor unit in the heart of Astoria, 3 blocks from the 30th Ave N/W train and steps away from the best shopping, dining, and nightlife.Fully renovated alcove studio with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.Dog/cat friendly with NO PET FEE or breed restrictions.Laundry/elevator building with live-in super.Tons closet space and natural light.Indoor garage parking available.FIOS ready. Gas, heat, and hot water included in rent.Call, text, or email today. I also have other listings in the area. bond1590984