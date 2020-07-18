All apartments in Queens
Find more places like
263-03 74 Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Queens, NY
/
263-03 74 Ave
Last updated July 4 2020 at 8:32 PM

263-03 74 Ave

263-03 74th Avenue · (718) 831-0100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Queens
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

263-03 74th Avenue, Queens, NY 11004
Glen Oaks

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$1,700

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
1 bed room, big living rm, Dinning area, Eik, Full Bath, A-Type on first floor.New Bath room, New granite kitchen counter top, Close to every thing. Sd#26, very easy for public transportation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 263-03 74 Ave have any available units?
263-03 74 Ave has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 263-03 74 Ave have?
Some of 263-03 74 Ave's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 263-03 74 Ave currently offering any rent specials?
263-03 74 Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 263-03 74 Ave pet-friendly?
No, 263-03 74 Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 263-03 74 Ave offer parking?
No, 263-03 74 Ave does not offer parking.
Does 263-03 74 Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 263-03 74 Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 263-03 74 Ave have a pool?
No, 263-03 74 Ave does not have a pool.
Does 263-03 74 Ave have accessible units?
No, 263-03 74 Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 263-03 74 Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 263-03 74 Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 263-03 74 Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 263-03 74 Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

Avalon Riverview
4-75 48th Avenue
Queens, NY 11101
Wavecrest Gardens
20-10 Seagirt Blvd
Queens, NY 11691
Queenswood Apartments
54-39 100th St
Queens, NY 11368
Common Putnam
60-47 68th Avenue
Queens, NY 11385
The Alexander at Rego Center
61 Junction Boulevard
Queens, NY 11374
The Maximilian
5-11 47th Ave
Queens, NY 11101
Watermark LIC
27-19 44th Dr
Queens, NY 11101

Similar Pages

Queens 1 BedroomsQueens 2 BedroomsQueens Apartments with ParkingQueens Pet Friendly PlacesQueens Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJStaten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Long Island CityCoronaFar RockawayRidgewoodRego Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Vaughn College of Aeronautics and TechnologyCUNY LaGuardia Community CollegeLIU BrooklynNew Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice