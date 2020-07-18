Sign Up
Last updated July 4 2020 at 8:32 PM
263-03 74 Ave
263-03 74th Avenue
·
(718) 831-0100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
263-03 74th Avenue, Queens, NY 11004
Glen Oaks
Price and availability
INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub
1 Bedroom
Unit 1 · Avail. now
$1,700
1 Bed · 1 Bath
Amenities
granite counters
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
1 bed room, big living rm, Dinning area, Eik, Full Bath, A-Type on first floor.New Bath room, New granite kitchen counter top, Close to every thing. Sd#26, very easy for public transportation.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 263-03 74 Ave have any available units?
263-03 74 Ave has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 263-03 74 Ave have?
Some of 263-03 74 Ave's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 263-03 74 Ave currently offering any rent specials?
263-03 74 Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 263-03 74 Ave pet-friendly?
No, 263-03 74 Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Queens
.
Does 263-03 74 Ave offer parking?
No, 263-03 74 Ave does not offer parking.
Does 263-03 74 Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 263-03 74 Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 263-03 74 Ave have a pool?
No, 263-03 74 Ave does not have a pool.
Does 263-03 74 Ave have accessible units?
No, 263-03 74 Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 263-03 74 Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 263-03 74 Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 263-03 74 Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 263-03 74 Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
