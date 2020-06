Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities elevator

Looking to have everything you need within your budget?One of a Kind Stunning 2-Bedroom Apartment!CONVENIENCE. LUXURY. COMFORTThree words New Yorkers would want to hear when looking for a new home.Great area to be in next to Astoria ParkElevator/Laundry BuildingHeat/Hot water included!Very unique for a newer construction building to have utilities includedPrivate Patio with Breathtaking Manhattan views!Cable-Ready!Updated island kitchen with new appliances, dishwasherQueen sized bedrooms gets plenty of natural light!Hardwood floorsBedrooms are queen sized with closet in Each BedroomNo petsTenants are relocating and selling a lot of furniture!Contact Neighborhood Specialists for a quick tour! Will not last!DMITRY@917-972-9644MARINA @917-972-9633 Sterling5680