Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking

3 YEARS BUILDING IN PRIME ASTORIA! ENJOY MINT BRAND NEW FINISHES RIGHT OFF OF 30TH AVE. THIS SHOULD HAVE BEEN A CONDO.THE APARTMENT FEATURES CHERRY WOOD FLOORS, WHITE QUARTZ COUNTERS, MARBLE BATHROOMS, AND ONLY 1 TENANT LIVED IN! LAUNDRY IN THE BUILDING INDOOR PARKING $200 THIS IS GOING TO RENT THIS WEEKEND!CALL TODAY TO SCHEDULE A PRIVATE SHOWING