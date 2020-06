Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking bike storage

Newly developed building with elevator and parking available. 5th floor junior 1 bedroom with lots of natural lighting throughout all of its rooms. The bedroom is spacious and has great closet space. Cozy living room is perfect for intimate furniture. The kitchen has stone counters and stainless steel appliances along with a large island to for additional cooking space. Parking is available for drivers and there is complimentary bike storage.Located just 3 minutes to the subway and 7 minutes to midtown. Starbucks and Dunkin Donuts are on the way to the subway. Moments to Astoria Park.