25 -21 43rd Ave

No brokers fee, South facing 2 beds 2 baths, balcony, washer dryer/ Parking AvailableGross Rent Advertised.Gorgeous south west facing 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms with private balcony, washer and dryer in unit.Private on-site garage parking available for $350/mo.Please call/text to schedule a social distanced/virtual tour! Please remember your mask!Live at The Dutch LIC! - a lifestyle residence that reflects a seamless balance of luxury and comfort in the heart of Long Island City. Court Square/Dutch Kills in LIC has become one of the most fascinating neighborhoods in New York City. Located at 25-19 43rd Drive, in Court Square, The Dutch LIC is perfectly positioned near the waterfront, galleries, shopping and restaurants - all within an easy commute to Manhattan.This gorgeous 2 bedroom 2 bath home features open floor plan, and thoughtfully selected finishes that make every space generous and inviting. Dutch LIC offers luxury amenities including an attended lobby, residents lounge, rooftop terrace, state-of-the-art fitness center, indoor bike storage .No Smoking and pets case by case.Co-Brokers welcome on a CYOF Basis.Please remember your mask! All showings are by appointment and will follow mandated NYS COVID Protocols and guidelines: No mask No entry. One "limited party" for 15 minutes at one time - No touching, essential surfaces will be disinfected before/after each showing