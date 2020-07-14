All apartments in Queens
25 -21 43rd Ave
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:45 AM

25 E 21st Rd · (347) 302-2100
Location

25 E 21st Rd, Queens, NY 11693
Broad Channel

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 308 · Avail. now

$4,250

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
gym
doorman
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
doorman
gym
parking
bike storage
garage
lobby
No brokers fee, South facing 2 beds 2 baths, balcony, washer dryer/ Parking AvailableGross Rent Advertised.Gorgeous south west facing 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms with private balcony, washer and dryer in unit.Private on-site garage parking available for $350/mo.Please call/text to schedule a social distanced/virtual tour! Please remember your mask!Live at The Dutch LIC! - a lifestyle residence that reflects a seamless balance of luxury and comfort in the heart of Long Island City. Court Square/Dutch Kills in LIC has become one of the most fascinating neighborhoods in New York City. Located at 25-19 43rd Drive, in Court Square, The Dutch LIC is perfectly positioned near the waterfront, galleries, shopping and restaurants - all within an easy commute to Manhattan.This gorgeous 2 bedroom 2 bath home features open floor plan, and thoughtfully selected finishes that make every space generous and inviting. Dutch LIC offers luxury amenities including an attended lobby, residents lounge, rooftop terrace, state-of-the-art fitness center, indoor bike storage .No Smoking and pets case by case.Co-Brokers welcome on a CYOF Basis.Please remember your mask! All showings are by appointment and will follow mandated NYS COVID Protocols and guidelines: No mask No entry. One "limited party" for 15 minutes at one time - No touching, essential surfaces will be disinfected before/after each showing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25 -21 43rd Ave have any available units?
25 -21 43rd Ave has a unit available for $4,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 25 -21 43rd Ave have?
Some of 25 -21 43rd Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25 -21 43rd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
25 -21 43rd Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 -21 43rd Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 25 -21 43rd Ave is pet friendly.
Does 25 -21 43rd Ave offer parking?
Yes, 25 -21 43rd Ave offers parking.
Does 25 -21 43rd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25 -21 43rd Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 -21 43rd Ave have a pool?
No, 25 -21 43rd Ave does not have a pool.
Does 25 -21 43rd Ave have accessible units?
No, 25 -21 43rd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 25 -21 43rd Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 25 -21 43rd Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 25 -21 43rd Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 25 -21 43rd Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
