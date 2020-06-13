25-19 43rd Avenue

Amenities

The Dutch offers the best of modern living in the heart of Long Island City. Located in Court Square neighborhood, less than 5 minute train ride to Manhattan . A south western facing alcove studio in this luxurious new building boasts generous space and ceiling heights reaching nearly 10' high, complete with wide plank oak hardwood flooring. A thoughtfully designed open kitchen finished with quartz stone counters and a tiled snow & ice back splash. The bathroom is finished with high style stone gray tiled floors and polished white stone walls featuring chrome Waterworks fixtures and a custom vanity. The Dutch is comprised of 86 condominium residences with a host of amenities including an attended lobby, state-of-the-art fitness center, on-site parking garage, landscaped roof terrace, private billiards and residents' lounge, bicycle storage, and a recreation room. Few blocks to three major subway stations (~ 0.2 miles); Court Square, Queensboro Plaza, and Queens Plaza with E, M, G, 7, N, W, and R subway lines. Walking distance to supermarkets, restaurants, shopping, and nightlife.



- Washer/dryer in-unit

- Cooking gas, heat and hot water included



Video tours are available.,Immediate Occupancy 1 MONTH FREE WITH A 13 MONTH LEASE and NO BROKER FEE



Net effective rent $2077 based on 13 month and 1 month free listed. Gross rent is $2250.