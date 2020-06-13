All apartments in Queens
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:06 PM

25-19 43rd Avenue

25-19 43rd Avenue · (917) 603-2891
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

25-19 43rd Avenue, Queens, NY 11101
Long Island City

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 604 · Avail. now

$2,350

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
gym
pool table
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool table
bike storage
garage
lobby
The Dutch offers the best of modern living in the heart of Long Island City. Located in Court Square neighborhood, less than 5 minute train ride to Manhattan . A south western facing alcove studio in this luxurious new building boasts generous space and ceiling heights reaching nearly 10' high, complete with wide plank oak hardwood flooring. A thoughtfully designed open kitchen finished with quartz stone counters and a tiled snow & ice back splash. The bathroom is finished with high style stone gray tiled floors and polished white stone walls featuring chrome Waterworks fixtures and a custom vanity. The Dutch is comprised of 86 condominium residences with a host of amenities including an attended lobby, state-of-the-art fitness center, on-site parking garage, landscaped roof terrace, private billiards and residents' lounge, bicycle storage, and a recreation room. Few blocks to three major subway stations (~ 0.2 miles); Court Square, Queensboro Plaza, and Queens Plaza with E, M, G, 7, N, W, and R subway lines. Walking distance to supermarkets, restaurants, shopping, and nightlife.

- Washer/dryer in-unit
- Cooking gas, heat and hot water included

Video tours are available.,Immediate Occupancy 1 MONTH FREE WITH A 13 MONTH LEASE and NO BROKER FEE

Net effective rent $2077 based on 13 month and 1 month free listed. Gross rent is $2250.

- Washer/dryer in-unit
- Cooking gas, heat and hot water included

Net effective rent $2077 based on 13 month and 1 month free listed. Gross rent is $2250.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25-19 43rd Avenue have any available units?
25-19 43rd Avenue has a unit available for $2,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 25-19 43rd Avenue have?
Some of 25-19 43rd Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25-19 43rd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
25-19 43rd Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25-19 43rd Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 25-19 43rd Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 25-19 43rd Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 25-19 43rd Avenue does offer parking.
Does 25-19 43rd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25-19 43rd Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25-19 43rd Avenue have a pool?
No, 25-19 43rd Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 25-19 43rd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 25-19 43rd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 25-19 43rd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 25-19 43rd Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 25-19 43rd Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 25-19 43rd Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
