Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Very spacious renovated uint. Small pets are OK - Property Id: 303858



Available now



Gigantic 2-Bedroom / 1 Bathroom unit



1st floor in a 2-family house



Amazing location: 24th Avenue & Crescent streetHardwood floors



Large bedrroms



Separate eat-in kitchen



Generous closet space



Small pets are allowed



Heat and hot water are included in rent



Parking in available for an extra monthly payment



Call, text or email local agent for a viewing:



Dmitry @ 917-972-9644

Marina @ 917-972-9633

