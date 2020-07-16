Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator gym on-site laundry hot tub

NO BROKER FEE



About the Apartment:

Step into this renovated one bedroom with pre-war details. High ceilings and hardwood floors throughout. Renovated windowed kitchen with full sized stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher. Bedroom can fit a queen sized bed, and plenty of storage throughout the unit. The windowed spa-like bathroom features a deep soaking tub.



About the Building:

Welcome to 23-57 31st Drive, a meticulously maintained prewar residence in the heart of Astoria. The building has an elevator, common laundry room, on-site super, and storage available for rent. Dogs (35 pounds weight limit) and cats allowed.



Transportation Options:

The building is well located in between the Broadway and 30th Avenue Subway Stops with the N & W trains. The Q69 and Q100 buses stop on Broadway and 21st Street, which connects you to the F train at 21st-Queensbridge. The Q18 bus offers service through Astoria all the way to Maspeth. The Q102 bus offers service down to Long Island City and on to Roosevelt Island.



About the Neighborhood:

This residence is equidistant to Broadway and 30th Avenue, where you will find all the essentials needed from Key Foods to Duane Reade. There are endless great restaurants and nightlife including Sweet Afton, Sanfords, BareBurger, The Freckled Moose, and the Shady Lady. For those in need of a gym, you can find New York Sports Club on 30th Ave and 38th St.,*** NO BROKER FEE ***



Step into this massive newly renovated one bedroom with pre-war details. Great natural light from double exposure from the south and the west. High ceilings and hardwood floors throughout. Renovated kitchen with full sized stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher and microwave. The spacious bedroom can fit a king bed plus additional furniture. Abundant closets throughout the apartment. The spa-like bathroom was just entirely re-done and features a Kohler deep soaking tub and white subway tiles.



Welcome to 23-57 31st Drive, a pre-war building located on a prime block of Astoria. The building has laundry, on-site super and storage available for rent. Around the corner from the 30th Ave Subway Stop with the N & W trains (on 30th Ave and 31st St) and Q18 and Q102 Bus Stop on Crescent St and 30th Ave.



30th Avenue has everything you will need, including a Key Foods (30th ave and 33rd St) and Duane Reade. Around the neighborhood are endless great restaurants including Sweet Afton, Bare Burger, Pachanga Patterson, and the Shady Lady.



For those in need of a gym, you can find New York Sports Club on 30th Ave and 38th St.



Cats and Dogs (25 pounds or less) allowed.



For an inquiry or appointment, please communicate by email only!