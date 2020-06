Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

Small junior unit. Great area - Property Id: 272924



Junior 2-bedroom apartment right off 27th street & 23rd avenue



2nd Floor in a small 6-family building



Kitchen has a space for a table/small couch (pretty much no living room)



Hardwood floors in bedrooms



2 people max



No pets, sorry. No exceptions



Heat and Hot water are included



Available NOW



Ditmars Blvd train N/W 3 min

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/272924

No Pets Allowed



