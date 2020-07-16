All apartments in Queens
Find more places like 22-49 38th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Queens, NY
/
22-49 38th Street
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:47 AM

22-49 38th Street

22-49 38th Street · (917) 455-2222
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Queens
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

22-49 38th Street, Queens, NY 11105
Astoria

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$3,400

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Outdoor Space! - Two Private terraces and a private backyard included! Parking also included for additional charge.
Welcome to 22-49 39th Street, Unit #2! Just one flight up, this massive 3-bedroom full-floor home offers 2 huge private terraces, 2 full bathrooms, plus abundant space and natural light the perfect share! The eat-in kitchen has great storage and full-size appliances, including a dishwasher. Enjoy a separate dining area and large living room that can easily fit a sectional couch plus more. Other features include recessed lighting, hardwood floors, and three queen-sized bedrooms all spacious and bright. Through-the-wall air conditioning already installed. Pets allowed with approval. Laundry on the first floor of the building, shared with only one other unit. Available August 1st.,TWO private balconies with this spacious 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom apartment.
laundry in the basement

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22-49 38th Street have any available units?
22-49 38th Street has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 22-49 38th Street have?
Some of 22-49 38th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22-49 38th Street currently offering any rent specials?
22-49 38th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22-49 38th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 22-49 38th Street is pet friendly.
Does 22-49 38th Street offer parking?
Yes, 22-49 38th Street offers parking.
Does 22-49 38th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22-49 38th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22-49 38th Street have a pool?
No, 22-49 38th Street does not have a pool.
Does 22-49 38th Street have accessible units?
No, 22-49 38th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 22-49 38th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22-49 38th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 22-49 38th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 22-49 38th Street has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 22-49 38th Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avalon Riverview
4-75 48th Avenue
Queens, NY 11101
The Alexander at Rego Center
61 Junction Boulevard
Queens, NY 11374
Watermark LIC
27-19 44th Dr
Queens, NY 11101
The Maximilian
5-11 47th Ave
Queens, NY 11101
Queenswood Apartments
54-39 100th St
Queens, NY 11368
Common Putnam
60-47 68th Avenue
Queens, NY 11385
Wavecrest Gardens
20-10 Seagirt Blvd
Queens, NY 11691

Similar Pages

Queens 1 BedroomsQueens 2 Bedrooms
Queens Apartments with ParkingQueens Pet Friendly Places
Queens Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJStaten Island, NY
New Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Long Island CityCorona
Far RockawayRidgewood
Rego Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Vaughn College of Aeronautics and TechnologyCUNY LaGuardia Community College
LIU BrooklynNew Jersey Institute of Technology
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity