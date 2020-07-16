22-49 38th Street

Amenities

Outdoor Space! - Two Private terraces and a private backyard included! Parking also included for additional charge.

Welcome to 22-49 39th Street, Unit #2! Just one flight up, this massive 3-bedroom full-floor home offers 2 huge private terraces, 2 full bathrooms, plus abundant space and natural light the perfect share! The eat-in kitchen has great storage and full-size appliances, including a dishwasher. Enjoy a separate dining area and large living room that can easily fit a sectional couch plus more. Other features include recessed lighting, hardwood floors, and three queen-sized bedrooms all spacious and bright. Through-the-wall air conditioning already installed. Pets allowed with approval. Laundry on the first floor of the building, shared with only one other unit. Available August 1st.,TWO private balconies with this spacious 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom apartment.

laundry in the basement