22-06 38th Street

THE APARTMENT: Spacious 1 Br apartment with lofty living room, king size bedroom, nice hardwood floors throughout, ample closet space, separate eat in windowed kitchen with brand new kitchen cabinets, cesarstone quartz countertops, full size stainless steel appliances, gut renovated bathroom.Well maintained building with superintendent on premises.* Actual Apartment Line PhotosNo Dogs/One Cat apartment only with the landlord's approvalHeat and hot water included in rent *THE LOCATION: Building is located a few blocks from some of the best dining, shopping and entertainment spots in Astoria including Marthas Bakery, 60 Bean, Kyclades Taverna, Matrix Fitness Club and Berry Fresh Market just to name a few.Close proximity to major public transportation (Ditmars Blvd. N and W subway station, Q69 Bus and M60 Express Bus to Manhattan). Approximately 15-17 minutes to Lexington and 59th street via the N and W trains