Last updated April 24 2020 at 6:11 AM

22-06 38th Street

22-06 38th Street · (347) 471-4197
Location

22-06 38th Street, Queens, NY 11105
Astoria

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 4I · Avail. now

$1,890

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
THE APARTMENT: Spacious 1 Br apartment with lofty living room, king size bedroom, nice hardwood floors throughout, ample closet space, separate eat in windowed kitchen with brand new kitchen cabinets, cesarstone quartz countertops, full size stainless steel appliances, gut renovated bathroom.Well maintained building with superintendent on premises.* Actual Apartment Line PhotosNo Dogs/One Cat apartment only with the landlord's approvalHeat and hot water included in rent *THE LOCATION: Building is located a few blocks from some of the best dining, shopping and entertainment spots in Astoria including Marthas Bakery, 60 Bean, Kyclades Taverna, Matrix Fitness Club and Berry Fresh Market just to name a few.Close proximity to major public transportation (Ditmars Blvd. N and W subway station, Q69 Bus and M60 Express Bus to Manhattan). Approximately 15-17 minutes to Lexington and 59th street via the N and W trains

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22-06 38th Street have any available units?
22-06 38th Street has a unit available for $1,890 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 22-06 38th Street have?
Some of 22-06 38th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22-06 38th Street currently offering any rent specials?
22-06 38th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22-06 38th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 22-06 38th Street is pet friendly.
Does 22-06 38th Street offer parking?
No, 22-06 38th Street does not offer parking.
Does 22-06 38th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22-06 38th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22-06 38th Street have a pool?
No, 22-06 38th Street does not have a pool.
Does 22-06 38th Street have accessible units?
No, 22-06 38th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 22-06 38th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 22-06 38th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 22-06 38th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 22-06 38th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
