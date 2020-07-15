21-38 35th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel courtyard

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard

Welcome home to your new modern two bedroom apartment in prime Astoria! Apartment 3C was gut renovated in 2018. The open kitchen features stainless steel appliances and Cesar Stone countertops with a center island and breakfast bar. The kitchen includes white custom cabinetry and gold accents, a four-burner gas stove, dishwasher, and a two-in-one washer/dryer. The kitchen has abundant cabinet storage and great counter space for cooking and entertaining. Charm fills the home with exposed brick walls, new hardwood floors, custom blinds, and crown molding. Both bedrooms fit queen size beds. The first bedroom faces the sunny, tree-lined 35th Street, while the second bedroom faces the interior courtyard which bright pink in the spring. The bathroom features a shower stall with a hose shower head and large cabinet space. The unit is two flights up.



Acropolis Gardens has laundry rooms, an onsite super, and onsite management office. The complex is two blocks from the NW train, half a mile from Astoria Park, and is surrounded by amazing restaurants, bakeries, and shopping.