Last updated July 7 2020 at 10:09 PM

21-38 35th Street

21-38 35th Street · (917) 565-5166
Location

21-38 35th Street, Queens, NY 11105
Astoria

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3-C · Avail. now

$2,600

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
Welcome home to your new modern two bedroom apartment in prime Astoria! Apartment 3C was gut renovated in 2018. The open kitchen features stainless steel appliances and Cesar Stone countertops with a center island and breakfast bar. The kitchen includes white custom cabinetry and gold accents, a four-burner gas stove, dishwasher, and a two-in-one washer/dryer. The kitchen has abundant cabinet storage and great counter space for cooking and entertaining. Charm fills the home with exposed brick walls, new hardwood floors, custom blinds, and crown molding. Both bedrooms fit queen size beds. The first bedroom faces the sunny, tree-lined 35th Street, while the second bedroom faces the interior courtyard which bright pink in the spring. The bathroom features a shower stall with a hose shower head and large cabinet space. The unit is two flights up.

Acropolis Gardens has laundry rooms, an onsite super, and onsite management office. The complex is two blocks from the NW train, half a mile from Astoria Park, and is surrounded by amazing restaurants, bakeries, and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21-38 35th Street have any available units?
21-38 35th Street has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 21-38 35th Street have?
Some of 21-38 35th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21-38 35th Street currently offering any rent specials?
21-38 35th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21-38 35th Street pet-friendly?
No, 21-38 35th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 21-38 35th Street offer parking?
No, 21-38 35th Street does not offer parking.
Does 21-38 35th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21-38 35th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21-38 35th Street have a pool?
No, 21-38 35th Street does not have a pool.
Does 21-38 35th Street have accessible units?
No, 21-38 35th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 21-38 35th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21-38 35th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 21-38 35th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 21-38 35th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
