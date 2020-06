21-37 33rd Street

Amenities

MUST SEE LARGE 3 BED HOME SITUATED IN ASTORIA. APARTMENT FEATURES, HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT, LARGE WINDOWS FOR PLENTY OF NATURAL SUNLIGHT, EXPOSED BRICK WALL, BRAND NEW TILES IN THE KITCHEN WITH NEW CABINETRY. LIVING ROOM CAN FIT 4-6 PIECE FURNITURE SET. BEDROOMS ARE LARGE ENOUGH TO FIT A KING SIZED BED. HEAT AND HOT WATER IS INCLUDED!RESIDENTS ARE IN CLOSE PROXIMITY TO PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION AS WELL AS SOME OF THE FINEST DINNING, AND SHOPPING IN THE AREA!CALL TODAY TO SCHEDULE FOR A VIEWING AT 212-402-7855