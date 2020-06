Amenities

dogs allowed recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious one bedroom apartment available now in AstoriaExcellent location by Ditmars Ave station, 24H CVS, super-market, laundromat steps awaySeparate kitchen with option for S/S appliancesKing size bedroom. Updated bathroomHardwood floorsHeat and hot water included in rentLive-in superCats and dogs welcomeGood credit and annual income 40x the rent is a must for all applicantsCall, text or email to schedule a viewingMarkella 347-330-6593 Sterling4682