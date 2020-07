Amenities

Charming junior 1-bedroom apartment with small living room which is open to the kitchen.



Located in 3-family home located in Upper Ditmars on the border of Astoria and East Elmhurst/Astoria Heights.



Just off Ditmars Blvd. and the Q69 bus line, one block from the M60 Express bus to Manhattan and a 15 minute walk to the Ditmars N/W subway station.



No pets, sorry!



Heat/hot water included in the rent.