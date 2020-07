Amenities

granite counters dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities

Spacious and renovated 1 bedroom apartment that can also be use as a flexible 2 bedroom with no living room.Apartment is in the second floor of a multi-family home on the upper Ditmars section, less than 2 min from the LaGuardia shopping center. Only about an 8 min bus ride to Ditmars Blvd station. Sorry no pets, separate utilities.