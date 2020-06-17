All apartments in Queens
21-15 46th Avenue
Last updated June 9 2020 at 10:12 AM

21-15 46th Avenue

21-15 46th Avenue · (347) 679-9994
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

21-15 46th Avenue, Queens, NY 11101
Long Island City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$3,500

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
all utils included
recently renovated
stainless steel
internet access
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
internet access
ONE OF THE ONLY SHORT TERM AND FULLY FURNISHED AVAILABLE APARTMENTS IN LONG ISLAND CITY

Entrance to apartment is greeted with French Doors! Entire apartment has a Venetian design throughout! Sunny, Modern, Beautifully renovated two-bedroom apartment located near all trains on one of the historic Brownstone blocks in LIC's Hunter's Point!!! Vast living room / dining room / kitchen welcomes you with grand 9' ceilings with Granite floors throughout. Recessed overhead lighting in every room. Bar-height counters divide the space between the kitchen and the living room great for bar stools. Fully equipped kitchen, stainless steal appliances and Washer and Dryer inside the unit! Large Bedrooms that can fit a King/Queen Sized bed. Fully renovated bathroom with a standing shower. All utilities included including WiFi!

1 to 3 months- $3800/m

4 to 7 months - $3700/m

8 to 10 months - $3600/m

12 months - $3500/m

7-G-E-M trains half block, 6min commute into the City!

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21-15 46th Avenue have any available units?
21-15 46th Avenue has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 21-15 46th Avenue have?
Some of 21-15 46th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21-15 46th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
21-15 46th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21-15 46th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 21-15 46th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 21-15 46th Avenue offer parking?
No, 21-15 46th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 21-15 46th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21-15 46th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21-15 46th Avenue have a pool?
No, 21-15 46th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 21-15 46th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 21-15 46th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 21-15 46th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 21-15 46th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 21-15 46th Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 21-15 46th Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
