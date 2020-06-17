21-15 46th Avenue

Amenities

ONE OF THE ONLY SHORT TERM AND FULLY FURNISHED AVAILABLE APARTMENTS IN LONG ISLAND CITY



Entrance to apartment is greeted with French Doors! Entire apartment has a Venetian design throughout! Sunny, Modern, Beautifully renovated two-bedroom apartment located near all trains on one of the historic Brownstone blocks in LIC's Hunter's Point!!! Vast living room / dining room / kitchen welcomes you with grand 9' ceilings with Granite floors throughout. Recessed overhead lighting in every room. Bar-height counters divide the space between the kitchen and the living room great for bar stools. Fully equipped kitchen, stainless steal appliances and Washer and Dryer inside the unit! Large Bedrooms that can fit a King/Queen Sized bed. Fully renovated bathroom with a standing shower. All utilities included including WiFi!



1 to 3 months- $3800/m



4 to 7 months - $3700/m



8 to 10 months - $3600/m



12 months - $3500/m



7-G-E-M trains half block, 6min commute into the City!



LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION!