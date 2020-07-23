All apartments in Queens
Last updated July 18 2020 at 3:15 PM

2-17 51st Avenue

2-17 51st Avenue · (212) 913-9058
Location

2-17 51st Avenue, Queens, NY 11101
Long Island City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 611 · Avail. now

$3,850

1 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr concierge
gym
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
hot tub
sauna
July 1st move-in date.

This luxury building features a 24 hour concierge, gym, bike storage, playroom, spa, sauna, and an amazing rooftop that has 360 views. The rooftop is equipped with Grills!
A parking garage is next door as well.

Be able to Work from home, in this Beautiful loft-like one bedroom duplex, 1.5 baths, that has an additional space to set up a home office.

The 7 train at Vernon Blvd is about a 5 min walk. Along the east river, there is a beautiful park to walk around, enjoy the scenery, exercise, and get some fresh air.

This unit features 15F ceilings, a south-facing living room that beams light throughout the day, and a kitchen that is tailored for entertaining. The living room can comfortably fit a dining table, sectional couch, and entertainment area.

The Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, and a breakfast bar.

Upstairs can comfortably fit a King or Queen sized bed, a powder room, and the washer/dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2-17 51st Avenue have any available units?
2-17 51st Avenue has a unit available for $3,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2-17 51st Avenue have?
Some of 2-17 51st Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2-17 51st Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2-17 51st Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2-17 51st Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2-17 51st Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 2-17 51st Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2-17 51st Avenue offers parking.
Does 2-17 51st Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2-17 51st Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2-17 51st Avenue have a pool?
No, 2-17 51st Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2-17 51st Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2-17 51st Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2-17 51st Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2-17 51st Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 2-17 51st Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2-17 51st Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
