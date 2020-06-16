2-17 51st Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities 24hr concierge gym parking bbq/grill bike storage garage hot tub sauna

July 1st move-in date.



This luxury building features a 24 hour concierge, gym, bike storage, playroom, spa, sauna, and an amazing rooftop that has 360 views. The rooftop is equipped with Grills!

A parking garage is next door as well.



Be able to Work from home, in this Beautiful loft-like one bedroom duplex, 1.5 baths, that has an additional space to set up a home office.



The 7 train at Vernon Blvd is about a 5 min walk. Along the east river, there is a beautiful park to walk around, enjoy the scenery, exercise, and get some fresh air.



This unit features 15F ceilings, a south-facing living room that beams light throughout the day, and a kitchen that is tailored for entertaining. The living room can comfortably fit a dining table, sectional couch, and entertainment area.



The Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, and a breakfast bar.



Upstairs can comfortably fit a King or Queen sized bed, a powder room, and the washer/dryer.