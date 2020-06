Amenities

Sunny spacious 3 bedroom 1 bath apartment located in Astoria Heights close to Laguardia Airport. Steps away to public transportation, easy street parking, close to supermarkets, shops, bars, restaurants, etc. Close to all major highways. The apartment features; Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Lots of closets. Hardwood floors . Heat and Hot water included. Wall unit AC in living room and master bedroom. Please call, text, email to schedule a viewing