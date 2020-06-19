All apartments in Queens
19-42 77th St
Last updated May 28 2020 at 2:13 AM

19-42 77th St

19-42 77th Street · (718) 864-4543
Location

19-42 77th Street, Queens, NY 11370
Astoria

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome to this gorgeous spacious 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom apartment located in Astoria, in the Ditmars-Steinway area. This apartment features, gorgeous hardwood floors, large backyard. Updated open kitchen with granite island countertops, Stainless steel appliances including dishwasher and microwave. Lots of closet space. *Current Tenants moving out.* New Pictures coming soon!*Pets okay case by case* *Utilities separate *About 1 mile from N & W Trains *Located on a quite block *Near La Guardia Airport**One month Broker fee will apply**Contact Information- David Kusayev Licensed Real Estate AgentCell: 718-864-4543 Email: dkusayev@hillelrealtygroup.com Hillel393109

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19-42 77th St have any available units?
19-42 77th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queens, NY.
What amenities does 19-42 77th St have?
Some of 19-42 77th St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19-42 77th St currently offering any rent specials?
19-42 77th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19-42 77th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 19-42 77th St is pet friendly.
Does 19-42 77th St offer parking?
No, 19-42 77th St does not offer parking.
Does 19-42 77th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19-42 77th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19-42 77th St have a pool?
No, 19-42 77th St does not have a pool.
Does 19-42 77th St have accessible units?
No, 19-42 77th St does not have accessible units.
Does 19-42 77th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19-42 77th St has units with dishwashers.
Does 19-42 77th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 19-42 77th St does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 19-42 77th St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

