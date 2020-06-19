19-42 77th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Welcome to this gorgeous spacious 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom apartment located in Astoria, in the Ditmars-Steinway area. This apartment features, gorgeous hardwood floors, large backyard. Updated open kitchen with granite island countertops, Stainless steel appliances including dishwasher and microwave. Lots of closet space. *Current Tenants moving out.* New Pictures coming soon!*Pets okay case by case* *Utilities separate *About 1 mile from N & W Trains *Located on a quite block *Near La Guardia Airport**One month Broker fee will apply**Contact Information- David Kusayev Licensed Real Estate AgentCell: 718-864-4543 Email: dkusayev@hillelrealtygroup.com Hillel393109