Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:49 AM

1862 Himrod Street

1862 Himrod Street · (718) 422-2529
Location

1862 Himrod Street, Queens, NY 11385
Ridgewood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1R · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE. Welcome home to this quiet, lovingly renovated two bedroom home in Ridgewood. Four blocks from the DeKalb Avenue stop on the L train, this apartment offers generous space and a splendid renovation to start fresh. Southern exposure brings tremendous sunlight into the eat-in kitchen, which spills directly into the large living area as well. This living/dining area is the size of most small apartments, amplified by 9.5-foot ceilings. Beyond are two spacious bedrooms, with the front bedroom being especially large. It also has an exit into the hallway, so the apartment lends itself to shares as well as single occupancy. The apartment features new windows, new hardwood floors, new appliances, and new fixtures in the bathroom. The location offers quick access to Manhattan via the L, plus all the amenities of Wyckoff Avenue. In addition, there are plenty of treasures to be discovered in Ridgewood as the neighborhood is truly coming into its own. Small pets are welcome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1862 Himrod Street have any available units?
1862 Himrod Street has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1862 Himrod Street currently offering any rent specials?
1862 Himrod Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1862 Himrod Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1862 Himrod Street is pet friendly.
Does 1862 Himrod Street offer parking?
No, 1862 Himrod Street does not offer parking.
Does 1862 Himrod Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1862 Himrod Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1862 Himrod Street have a pool?
No, 1862 Himrod Street does not have a pool.
Does 1862 Himrod Street have accessible units?
No, 1862 Himrod Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1862 Himrod Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1862 Himrod Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1862 Himrod Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1862 Himrod Street does not have units with air conditioning.
