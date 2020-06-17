1862 Himrod Street

Amenities

VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE. Welcome home to this quiet, lovingly renovated two bedroom home in Ridgewood. Four blocks from the DeKalb Avenue stop on the L train, this apartment offers generous space and a splendid renovation to start fresh. Southern exposure brings tremendous sunlight into the eat-in kitchen, which spills directly into the large living area as well. This living/dining area is the size of most small apartments, amplified by 9.5-foot ceilings. Beyond are two spacious bedrooms, with the front bedroom being especially large. It also has an exit into the hallway, so the apartment lends itself to shares as well as single occupancy. The apartment features new windows, new hardwood floors, new appliances, and new fixtures in the bathroom. The location offers quick access to Manhattan via the L, plus all the amenities of Wyckoff Avenue. In addition, there are plenty of treasures to be discovered in Ridgewood as the neighborhood is truly coming into its own. Small pets are welcome.