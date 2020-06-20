All apartments in Queens
Last updated June 10 2020 at 8:03 PM

18-38 Corporal Kennedy Street

18-38 Corporal Kennedy Street · (516) 432-3400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

18-38 Corporal Kennedy Street, Queens, NY 11360
Bayside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
internet access
Located in Bay Terrace, this beautiful townhouse boasts a modern kitchen, luxurious contemporary bathrooms with jacuzzi, 3 nice sized bedrooms with lots of closet space. Fully finished & partially furnished basement with custom closets, play area & top of the line washer/dryer. Home has new floors and a fenced in patio. You'll have 1 designated parking spot. Family friendly area, 2 blocks from PS169, places of worship, parks and shopping mall. Close to Samuel Field pool center & Fort Totten, near all major highways, Bus stops on same block. Home is Fios ready, has CAC with WiFi enabled thermostat, very low utilities!! There is an application fee of $500 for board approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18-38 Corporal Kennedy Street have any available units?
18-38 Corporal Kennedy Street has a unit available for $3,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 18-38 Corporal Kennedy Street have?
Some of 18-38 Corporal Kennedy Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18-38 Corporal Kennedy Street currently offering any rent specials?
18-38 Corporal Kennedy Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18-38 Corporal Kennedy Street pet-friendly?
No, 18-38 Corporal Kennedy Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 18-38 Corporal Kennedy Street offer parking?
Yes, 18-38 Corporal Kennedy Street does offer parking.
Does 18-38 Corporal Kennedy Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 18-38 Corporal Kennedy Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 18-38 Corporal Kennedy Street have a pool?
Yes, 18-38 Corporal Kennedy Street has a pool.
Does 18-38 Corporal Kennedy Street have accessible units?
No, 18-38 Corporal Kennedy Street does not have accessible units.
Does 18-38 Corporal Kennedy Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18-38 Corporal Kennedy Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 18-38 Corporal Kennedy Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 18-38 Corporal Kennedy Street does not have units with air conditioning.
