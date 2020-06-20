18-38 Corporal Kennedy Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool internet access

Located in Bay Terrace, this beautiful townhouse boasts a modern kitchen, luxurious contemporary bathrooms with jacuzzi, 3 nice sized bedrooms with lots of closet space. Fully finished & partially furnished basement with custom closets, play area & top of the line washer/dryer. Home has new floors and a fenced in patio. You'll have 1 designated parking spot. Family friendly area, 2 blocks from PS169, places of worship, parks and shopping mall. Close to Samuel Field pool center & Fort Totten, near all major highways, Bus stops on same block. Home is Fios ready, has CAC with WiFi enabled thermostat, very low utilities!! There is an application fee of $500 for board approval.