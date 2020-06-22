All apartments in Queens
1727 Menahan St

1727 Menahan Street · (917) 808-0442
Location

1727 Menahan Street, Queens, NY 11385
Ridgewood

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
on-site laundry
Large duplex apartment with backyard access, building with laundry and shared rooftop! Located on Menahan St and Cypress Ave, Right at the M Train and a 8 minute walk to the L & M trains Myrtle Wyckoff Avs stop as well as a 10 minute walk to the DeKalb Ave L Train stop, surrounded by many Bushwick art and hotspots! Near Food Bazaar and tons of shopping, dining and night life!! Great duplex apartment with large finished basement space, Modern kitchen with high-end stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher and a microwave - Large bedrooms with great window's, 2 full bathrooms with tubs and showers third half baths, large finished basement space with its own half bath, its own private entrance and backyard access! building with rooftop access and in building laundry.High ceilings Dishwasher Central air and heat Video intercom system Hardwood flooringduplex work / live finished basement spacebackyard garden outdoor spaceLaundry Room in the building Exposed brick Good Credit requiredGuarantors Accepted Pet Friendly *upon approval Verizon FiOS Showing by appointmentsM, Seneca || L & M @ Myrtle Wyckoff rennit4189

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1727 Menahan St have any available units?
1727 Menahan St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queens, NY.
What amenities does 1727 Menahan St have?
Some of 1727 Menahan St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1727 Menahan St currently offering any rent specials?
1727 Menahan St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1727 Menahan St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1727 Menahan St is pet friendly.
Does 1727 Menahan St offer parking?
No, 1727 Menahan St does not offer parking.
Does 1727 Menahan St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1727 Menahan St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1727 Menahan St have a pool?
No, 1727 Menahan St does not have a pool.
Does 1727 Menahan St have accessible units?
No, 1727 Menahan St does not have accessible units.
Does 1727 Menahan St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1727 Menahan St has units with dishwashers.
Does 1727 Menahan St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1727 Menahan St has units with air conditioning.
