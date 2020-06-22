1727 Menahan St

Amenities

Large duplex apartment with backyard access, building with laundry and shared rooftop! Located on Menahan St and Cypress Ave, Right at the M Train and a 8 minute walk to the L & M trains Myrtle Wyckoff Avs stop as well as a 10 minute walk to the DeKalb Ave L Train stop, surrounded by many Bushwick art and hotspots! Near Food Bazaar and tons of shopping, dining and night life!! Great duplex apartment with large finished basement space, Modern kitchen with high-end stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher and a microwave - Large bedrooms with great window's, 2 full bathrooms with tubs and showers third half baths, large finished basement space with its own half bath, its own private entrance and backyard access! building with rooftop access and in building laundry.High ceilings Dishwasher Central air and heat Video intercom system Hardwood flooringduplex work / live finished basement spacebackyard garden outdoor spaceLaundry Room in the building Exposed brick Good Credit requiredGuarantors Accepted Pet Friendly *upon approval Verizon FiOS Showing by appointmentsM, Seneca || L & M @ Myrtle Wyckoff rennit4189