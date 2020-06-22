All apartments in Queens
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:19 AM

1712 Palmetto Street

1712 Palmetto Street · (917) 753-4315
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1712 Palmetto Street, Queens, NY 11385
Ridgewood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
We have an amazing large 3 BD apartment located in Ridgewood available to rent on as soon as possible.

The kitchen has new stainless steel appliances, custom cabinets, stone countertops and it includes a dishwasher.

The bedroom is large and cozy with great closet space.

The bathroom has white ceramic tiles, and modern fixtures.

There are hardwood floors, an exposed brick wall, windows in all rooms, and great storage space throughout the unit.

Direct access to exclusive backyard and garden.

The apartment is located close to all action of Bushwick and few feet away from Seneca Ave M Train.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1712 Palmetto Street have any available units?
1712 Palmetto Street has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1712 Palmetto Street currently offering any rent specials?
1712 Palmetto Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1712 Palmetto Street pet-friendly?
No, 1712 Palmetto Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 1712 Palmetto Street offer parking?
No, 1712 Palmetto Street does not offer parking.
Does 1712 Palmetto Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1712 Palmetto Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1712 Palmetto Street have a pool?
No, 1712 Palmetto Street does not have a pool.
Does 1712 Palmetto Street have accessible units?
No, 1712 Palmetto Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1712 Palmetto Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1712 Palmetto Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1712 Palmetto Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1712 Palmetto Street does not have units with air conditioning.
