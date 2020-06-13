All apartments in Queens
Find more places like 169-14 144th Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Queens, NY
/
169-14 144th Road
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:34 PM

169-14 144th Road

169-14 144th Road · (347) 628-8855
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Queens
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

169-14 144th Road, Queens, NY 11434
Rochdale

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
With A 180 Degree View Of The Queens Skyline, This Second Floor Castle Offers Three Gorgeous Bedrooms, A Remarkable Combo Kitchen Delightfully Leading Into The Spacious Living/Dining Area wonderfully Mirrored to give The Visual Illusion Of A Grand Room To Which The Well Placed Skylight Gives Added Dimension. Blessed With Huge Windows, For Adding To The Welcoming Brilliant Sunshine By Day and The Serene Moonlight At Nights, This Home Is Just What The Doctor Ordered. Bring Your Best Self For Full Engagement Of This Fantastic Living Space At A Price You Can Afford.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 169-14 144th Road have any available units?
169-14 144th Road has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 169-14 144th Road currently offering any rent specials?
169-14 144th Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 169-14 144th Road pet-friendly?
No, 169-14 144th Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 169-14 144th Road offer parking?
Yes, 169-14 144th Road does offer parking.
Does 169-14 144th Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 169-14 144th Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 169-14 144th Road have a pool?
No, 169-14 144th Road does not have a pool.
Does 169-14 144th Road have accessible units?
No, 169-14 144th Road does not have accessible units.
Does 169-14 144th Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 169-14 144th Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 169-14 144th Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 169-14 144th Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 169-14 144th Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avalon Riverview
4-75 48th Avenue
Queens, NY 11101
The Alexander at Rego Center
61 Junction Boulevard
Queens, NY 11374
Watermark LIC
27-19 44th Dr
Queens, NY 11101
The Maximilian
5-11 47th Ave
Queens, NY 11101
Wavecrest Gardens
20-10 Seagirt Blvd
Queens, NY 11691
Queenswood Apartments
54-39 100th St
Queens, NY 11368
Common Putnam
60-47 68th Avenue
Queens, NY 11385

Similar Pages

Queens 1 BedroomsQueens 2 Bedrooms
Queens Apartments with Hardwood FloorsQueens Apartments with Parking
Queens Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJStaten Island, NY
New Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Long Island CityCorona
Far RockawayRidgewood
Rego Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Vaughn College of Aeronautics and TechnologyCUNY LaGuardia Community College
LIU BrooklynNew Jersey Institute of Technology
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity