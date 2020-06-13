169-14 144th Road

Amenities

parking refrigerator

With A 180 Degree View Of The Queens Skyline, This Second Floor Castle Offers Three Gorgeous Bedrooms, A Remarkable Combo Kitchen Delightfully Leading Into The Spacious Living/Dining Area wonderfully Mirrored to give The Visual Illusion Of A Grand Room To Which The Well Placed Skylight Gives Added Dimension. Blessed With Huge Windows, For Adding To The Welcoming Brilliant Sunshine By Day and The Serene Moonlight At Nights, This Home Is Just What The Doctor Ordered. Bring Your Best Self For Full Engagement Of This Fantastic Living Space At A Price You Can Afford.