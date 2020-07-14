160-18 Powells Cove Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities

Fully Furnished Short Or Long Term Rental

One of a kind restored Mansion in one of the most exclusive neighborhoods in NYC, Beechurst.

This is the best option to have Hamptons style living without the commute. Private beach access, Walking and biking trail along the Bay, docks and marinas near by and so much more! 45 mins to Manhattan via car, or public transport, Truly the best of both worlds!



This Is One Of A Kind Mansion built in 1931 and fully renovated and restored throughout the years. This home Has A Full Finished Basement, With 5 Bedrooms, 3 Full Baths and a powder room on the main living floor. Upon entering the home through the main door, you are greeted by a sunny and bright foyer. Off of the foyer there are two separate sitting rooms which are sun flooded. Walking past, you are greeted by a formal foyer/gallery and a stunning staircase with original restored wood paneling. To The left is your formal dining room, followed by the renovated eat in kitchen with double doors to the backyard. To The right is your formal living with a turn of the century fireplace. There is a stunning room off of the living room which can be used as a library, study, sitting room and/or home office. Going upstairs to the second floor of the home you have 4 proper and spacious sized bedrooms. There is a master suite with walk in closet and dressing room which offers a true master bathroom with a double sink vanity. There is another full bathroom for the other bedrooms. Leading up to the top floor, there is another great room which can be used as a den, sitting room and/or tv room. There is a fifth bedroom with full bathroom on this level.



Property Size is 80 by 200. House is 38 By 38 on four levels of living.



Easy Transportation With The Express Luxury Buses To Manhattan Across The Street, Qm2 & Qm32.Q15 Q15A North Shore Farms Gourmet Market and so much more.



For private tours and appointments, please call, text or email with 24 hour notice.