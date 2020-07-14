All apartments in Queens
160-18 Powells Cove Boulevard
160-18 Powells Cove Boulevard

160-18 Powells Cove Boulevard · (646) 978-5893
Location

160-18 Powells Cove Boulevard, Queens, NY 11357
Whitestone

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit MANSION · Avail. now

$8,900

5 Bed · 4 Bath

Amenities

Fully Furnished Short Or Long Term Rental
One of a kind restored Mansion in one of the most exclusive neighborhoods in NYC, Beechurst.
This is the best option to have Hamptons style living without the commute. Private beach access, Walking and biking trail along the Bay, docks and marinas near by and so much more! 45 mins to Manhattan via car, or public transport, Truly the best of both worlds!

This Is One Of A Kind Mansion built in 1931 and fully renovated and restored throughout the years. This home Has A Full Finished Basement, With 5 Bedrooms, 3 Full Baths and a powder room on the main living floor. Upon entering the home through the main door, you are greeted by a sunny and bright foyer. Off of the foyer there are two separate sitting rooms which are sun flooded. Walking past, you are greeted by a formal foyer/gallery and a stunning staircase with original restored wood paneling. To The left is your formal dining room, followed by the renovated eat in kitchen with double doors to the backyard. To The right is your formal living with a turn of the century fireplace. There is a stunning room off of the living room which can be used as a library, study, sitting room and/or home office. Going upstairs to the second floor of the home you have 4 proper and spacious sized bedrooms. There is a master suite with walk in closet and dressing room which offers a true master bathroom with a double sink vanity. There is another full bathroom for the other bedrooms. Leading up to the top floor, there is another great room which can be used as a den, sitting room and/or tv room. There is a fifth bedroom with full bathroom on this level.

Property Size is 80 by 200. House is 38 By 38 on four levels of living.

Easy Transportation With The Express Luxury Buses To Manhattan Across The Street, Qm2 & Qm32.Q15 Q15A North Shore Farms Gourmet Market and so much more.

For private tours and appointments, please call, text or email with 24 hour notice.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 160-18 Powells Cove Boulevard have any available units?
160-18 Powells Cove Boulevard has a unit available for $8,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 160-18 Powells Cove Boulevard have?
Some of 160-18 Powells Cove Boulevard's amenities include recently renovated, walk in closets, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 160-18 Powells Cove Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
160-18 Powells Cove Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 160-18 Powells Cove Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 160-18 Powells Cove Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 160-18 Powells Cove Boulevard offer parking?
No, 160-18 Powells Cove Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 160-18 Powells Cove Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 160-18 Powells Cove Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 160-18 Powells Cove Boulevard have a pool?
No, 160-18 Powells Cove Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 160-18 Powells Cove Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 160-18 Powells Cove Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 160-18 Powells Cove Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 160-18 Powells Cove Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 160-18 Powells Cove Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 160-18 Powells Cove Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
