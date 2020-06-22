151-02 84th Drive

Amenities

Located in the Briarwood/Jamaica section of Queens, this large and nicely renovated 1 bed, features nice bright and light colored finishes and appliances. An XL living space and bedroom allow for plenty of space and any size furniture. The eat-in kitchen allows for a dining table and there is plenty of counter and cabinet space. Located on a tree-lined, serene block that just a block away from Parsons Ave. where you can find all eateries, markets and essentials. Just a 10 minute walk to the F train line!To watch a video tour, click here!: https://youtu.be/rRyCJGkgpugTo view any of my listings, call or e-mail Kenneth at (646) 467-0196 or Ken@lrg.nyc