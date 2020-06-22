All apartments in Queens
Find more places like 151-02 84th Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Queens, NY
/
151-02 84th Drive
Last updated June 13 2020 at 8:30 AM

151-02 84th Drive

151-02 84th Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Queens
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

151-02 84th Drive, Queens, NY 11432
Briarwood

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Located in the Briarwood/Jamaica section of Queens, this large and nicely renovated 1 bed, features nice bright and light colored finishes and appliances. An XL living space and bedroom allow for plenty of space and any size furniture. The eat-in kitchen allows for a dining table and there is plenty of counter and cabinet space. Located on a tree-lined, serene block that just a block away from Parsons Ave. where you can find all eateries, markets and essentials. Just a 10 minute walk to the F train line!To watch a video tour, click here!: https://youtu.be/rRyCJGkgpugTo view any of my listings, call or e-mail Kenneth at (646) 467-0196 or Ken@lrg.nyc

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 151-02 84th Drive have any available units?
151-02 84th Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queens, NY.
Is 151-02 84th Drive currently offering any rent specials?
151-02 84th Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 151-02 84th Drive pet-friendly?
No, 151-02 84th Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queens.
Does 151-02 84th Drive offer parking?
No, 151-02 84th Drive does not offer parking.
Does 151-02 84th Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 151-02 84th Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 151-02 84th Drive have a pool?
No, 151-02 84th Drive does not have a pool.
Does 151-02 84th Drive have accessible units?
No, 151-02 84th Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 151-02 84th Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 151-02 84th Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 151-02 84th Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 151-02 84th Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Should I Live with a Roommate?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Alexander at Rego Center
61 Junction Boulevard
Queens, NY 11374
Watermark LIC
27-19 44th Dr
Queens, NY 11101
The Maximilian
5-11 47th Ave
Queens, NY 11101
Queenswood Apartments
54-39 100th St
Queens, NY 11368
Common Putnam
60-47 68th Avenue
Queens, NY 11385
Wavecrest Gardens
20-10 Seagirt Blvd
Queens, NY 11691
Avalon Riverview
4-75 48th Avenue
Queens, NY 11101

Similar Pages

Queens 1 BedroomsQueens 2 Bedrooms
Queens Apartments with Hardwood FloorsQueens Apartments with Parking
Queens Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJStaten Island, NY
New Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Long Island CityCorona
Far RockawayRidgewood
Rego Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Vaughn College of Aeronautics and TechnologyCUNY LaGuardia Community College
LIU BrooklynNew Jersey Institute of Technology
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice