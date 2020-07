Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated rent controlled stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking garage rent controlled

This is a spacious, renovated 1Bed with a HUGE living room! Close to LIRR, 7 Express Subway, Q13/Q44/Q28 bus stops. Stainless steel kitchen with dishwasher and microwave.- Gas, heat and hot water included in rent- Live in super- Pet friendly- Elevator- Laundry room on premisesPlease note this is a rent stabilized apartment with a one year lease minimum.Call/text Ben at 347-291-1761 to schedule a viewing!*Actual photos of unit.*All offers considered.