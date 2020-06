Amenities

parking

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking

Office space for rent in a private house. Spacious, clean, ground floor entrance. Convenient location Directly across from the Queens DA office/Dept of Bldgs/Courthouse. 1/2 block from E/F trains and bus. 3 blocks from the LIRR. Parking lot across the street, monthly parking available. Parking spot on premises available for additional fee. 2 months security. Lease terms negotiable. Great location! Great space! Great price! Contact us today!